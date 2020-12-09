UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM For Promoting Small Businesses In Villages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

PM for promoting small businesses in villages

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday there was a dire need to promote small business at villages level to alleviate poverty in the country.

Addressing the cattle distribution ceremony organized by local Industrialist Arif Mahmood Soni here at Soni Farm House, the PM said that needy people could increase their income and also overcome the problem of nutrition by breeding cattle and chickens.

Twenty five percent Pakistanis were facing nutrition problems which could be resolved through cattle breeding, he added.

"We are also providing financial support to the people belonging to low income group in villages through Ehsaas Program which was the biggest programme in the history of Pakistan.

Federal Ministers- Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to the CM Punjab on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Sialkot business community were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Sialkot Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

23 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

24 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

44 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

1 hour ago

SAU VC performs groundbreaking of new botanical ga ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.