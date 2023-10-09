Open Menu

PM For Provision Of Best, Inexpensive Facilities To Hujjaj

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday directed that the best and inexpensive facilities should be ensured for the pilgrims without compromising on Hajj arrangements.

Chairing a meeting with regard to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, he observed that for the performance of important religious ritual of Hajj, all steps should be taken to facilitate pilgrims.

The prime minister was apprised of performance of the ministry, steps taken for Hajj and preparation for the Hajj policy 2024, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed and other officials of the ministry.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister directed keeping strict vigilance on private Hajj companies so that pilgrims proceeding through private schemes should not face any difficulty.

He also asked for the submission of Hajj policy for approval of the Federal cabinet.

