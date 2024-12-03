PM for punishing rioters who martyred LEAs personnel, damaged public properties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to take all-out measures to strictly punish the protestors who martyred and injured the personnel of law enforcement agencies and damaged public properties during the sit-ins in Islamabad.

The prime minister, chairing the meeting of the task force formed to investigate the riots in the November 24 sit-in in the Federal capital, said that the progress on legal action against the rioters would be reviewed weekly.

He said the attack on Islamabad by the insurgents during the official visit of the Belarusian president caused great embarrassment for the country.

The prime minister said that a world-class anti-riot force would be raised in the country to meet the contemporary requirements.

By establishing a forensic lab, the Islamabad Safe City would be upgraded to international standards for which all necessary resources would be utilized.

In the briefing, the prime minister was told that the weapons, cartridges, shells and other pieces of evidence had been collected from the crime scene those would be sent for forensic analysis.

The identification process of the rioters is also being carried out swiftly, who would later be produced before courts.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarra, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.