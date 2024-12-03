PM For Punishing Rioters Who Martyred LEAs Personnel, Damaged Public Properties
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to take all-out measures to strictly punish the protestors who martyred and injured the personnel of law enforcement agencies and damaged public properties during the sit-ins in Islamabad.
The prime minister, chairing the meeting of the task force formed to investigate the riots in the November 24 sit-in in the Federal capital, said that the progress on legal action against the rioters would be reviewed weekly.
He said the attack on Islamabad by the insurgents during the official visit of the Belarusian president caused great embarrassment for the country.
The prime minister said that a world-class anti-riot force would be raised in the country to meet the contemporary requirements.
By establishing a forensic lab, the Islamabad Safe City would be upgraded to international standards for which all necessary resources would be utilized.
In the briefing, the prime minister was told that the weapons, cartridges, shells and other pieces of evidence had been collected from the crime scene those would be sent for forensic analysis.
The identification process of the rioters is also being carried out swiftly, who would later be produced before courts.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarra, Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Festival for Special children held2 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces fully capable of safeguarding motherland’s territorial integrity, sovereignty: COAS22 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown on substandard food1 hour ago
-
Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD10 hours ago
-
Travelling Solo Exhibition "A Flight of Two Half Birds" opens at PNCA11 hours ago
-
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws11 hours ago
-
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office11 hours ago
-
Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to address political issues11 hours ago
-
Rehabilitation of children with disabilities requires coordinated efforts of various stakeholders11 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses improving LESCO bills distribution12 hours ago
-
Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting minor girl12 hours ago
-
District admin's efforts paid off as Islamabad reports only one dengue case12 hours ago