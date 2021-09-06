UrduPoint.com

PM For Reviewing Existing Anti-narcotics Laws To Tackle Menace Of Drugs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to review the existing anti-narcotics laws and ensure their effective implementation to tackle the menace of drugs.

He expressed his deep concern over the trends of drugs in the society particularly youth and said the same posed severe dangers to the future of young generation.

The Prime Minister while presiding over the meeting of National Anti-Narcotic Council here said the data regarding drugs in the society depicted the fact that the current anti-narcotics efforts and measures were insufficient.

Federal Ministers Murad Saeed, Shafqat Mehmood, Shaukat Tarin, Ch. Fawad Hussain, Dr. Farogh Naseem, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Brig ® Ejaz Ahmad Shah, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to PM Dr. Faisal Sultan were in attendance.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and Director General Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Maj.

Gen. Ghulam Shabbi and senior officers concerned were also attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister directed to formulate a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to effectively check the production, sale and purchase as well as the use of narcotics.

The participants were unanimous of the view that the Federal and provincial government will have to work jointly with effective coordination.

The meeting decided that besides the utilization of modern technology, the measures will also be taken at the level of schools and colleges to check and discourage this menace.

The establishment of model treatment centers for the rehabilitation of people affected by narcotics will also be part of the strategy.

