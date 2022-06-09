PM for rewarding courageous driver of oil tanker for saving lives

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to reward the driver of the oil tanker who had risked himself to save countless lives in Balochistan.

The prime minister also gave directives to invite the courageous driver to Islamabad to receive the reward.

He said the act of saving precious lives without caring for one's own life was commendable.

Head of PM's Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi on the directive of the prime minister telephoned the driver and paid tribute to his courage and bravery.