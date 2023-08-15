PM for road infrastructure in areas serving magnet for foreign investment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that an efficient road infrastructure played a pivotal role in the development and progress of any country and stressed for laying of road infrastructure in those areas which could attract foreign investment.

The caretaker prime minister chaired a meeting to review the ongoing road infrastructure projects. The meeting was attended by relevant authorities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the ongoing work on Pinjarra bridge on Quetta-Sukkar Highway and Sawar bridge on Quetta-Zhob Road. The work on Pinjarra bridge, which was damaged during the last year's flood, would commence next month.

A causeway was constructed after floods which restored the vehicular movement.

The construction period of the new bridge with 15-meter height and 12-meter width, would take about nine months, it was further added.

The prime minister directed for reducing the stipulated time period for the completion of new bridge.

The meeting was apprised that the reconstruction and rehabilitation work on 118-km long Quetta-Dhadar Road and 188-km Dhadar-Jacobabad Road would be undertaken anew which would not only help in fuel saving, but also reduce the vehicular pressure.

It was also informed about the repair work on Sawar bridge. The repair work on the 282-meter long bridge was in the final stages while during the work, the traffic could not be diverted due to lack of alternate route.

The reconstruction work on the bridge would commence soon and its completion would take about six months.

The caretaker PM observed that the National Highway Authority (NHA) was playing an efficient role in the maintenance and construction of roads.

He emphasized upon completion of road infrastructure in the Balochistan province and directed the reconstruction of Karachi to Chaman highway.

He also asked for adoption of the out of the box approach to expedite construction work because it was the responsibility of the government to provide facilities to the masses.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to expedite work on the ongoing projects on priority basis and sought briefing over the proposed projects.

He also asked for improving the road network linking Balochistan with other provinces.