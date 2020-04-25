UrduPoint.com
PM For Seeking Allah's Forgiveness In Ramazan For Neglecting Poor, Vulnerable

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

PM for seeking Allah's forgiveness in Ramazan for neglecting poor, vulnerable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan extending Ramazan felicitations to the Muslims across the world on Friday urged Pakistani nation to use the holy month for seeking Allah's forgiveness for neglecting the poor and vulnerable in the society.

"Ramazan Mubarak to the Muslims across the world. We in Pakistan must use this holy month to ask Allah for forgiveness for neglecting the poor & vulnerable in our society", the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"We as a nation have been elite-centric in our policies, with no thought for these people, including in the pandemic", he added.

