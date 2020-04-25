UrduPoint.com
PM For Seeking Allah's Forgiveness In Ramazan For Neglecting Poor, Vulnerable

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

PM for seeking Allah's forgiveness in Ramazan for neglecting poor, vulnerable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan extending Ramazan felicitations to the Muslims across the world on Friday urged Pakistani nation to use the holy month for seeking Allah's forgiveness for neglecting the poor and vulnerable in the society.

"Ramazan Mubarak to the mMuslims across the world. We in Pakistan must use this holy month to ask Allah for forgiveness for neglecting the poor & vulnerable in our society", the Prime Minister said in a series tweet posted on his social media account.

"We as a nation have been elite-centric in our policies, with no thought for these people, including in the pandemic", he added.

The Prime Minster further said, "When we sought a total lockdown without thinking about the consequences for the daily wage earners, the street vendors, the labourers, all of whom face poverty & hunger for themselves & their families. May Allah forgive us our sin of neglecting our dispossessed & poor citizens.""Let us also resolve as a nation, in this holy month of Ramazan, to lift our marginalised citizens out of poverty & mainstream them as our Prophet PBUH did in the world's first welfare state - Riyasat-i- Madina - and as China has done in lifting 700 m people out of poverty", he added.

