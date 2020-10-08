UrduPoint.com
PM For Sorting Out Bundle Island Issues In Consultation With Sindh Government

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

PM for sorting out Bundle Island issues in consultation with Sindh government

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed Governor Sindh Imran Ismael to sort out the matters related to Bundle Island project in consultations with the provincial Government of Sindh

Talking to the Governor Sindh, the Prime Minister said Bundle Island project would generate immense opportunities of investment and employment.

The Governor Sindh gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on Karachi Transformation Plan.

