UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM For Speeding Up Process Of Institutional Reforms In KP To Cut Non-essential Expenditures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:10 PM

PM for speeding up process of institutional reforms in KP to cut non-essential expenditures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for speeding up the process of institutional reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to cut non-essential expenditures in the province.

He also directed to keep the people completely informed about the economic situation of the province in the wake of coronavirus.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting held here regarding the development matters of KP, reforms about the next budget, and provincial economic situation in the wake of coronavirus particularly the provincial income and expenditure and future strategy to check the problems of resources.

Minister for Energy Umar Ayub Khan, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, KP Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister said despite the economic difficulties every possible effort should be made so that there was minimum impact on development expenditures. Similarly in the next budget focus should be on the out-of-box solutions for development expenditures, he added.

He said the public-private partnership should be focused and promoted for development projects so that on one hand development requirements could be met while on the other, the burden on the government could be minimized by enhancing the role of private sector.

Deliberating on the matters relating to energy, the prime minister directed that in consultation with the Ministry of Energy a future strategy should be made in the context of energy issues and the capacity of province in energy production.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the progress in the establishment of Rashakai Special Economic Zone, implementation of Swat Motorway Phase-2 project and the capacity of province regarding energy production and future projects.

Various recommendations were presented to the prime minister regarding the implementation of Swat Motorway Phase-2 and other development projects with focus on the early completion of the projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The meeting also reviewed the progress of development projects in the merged tribal areas.

The prime minister said the development of merged areas was the foremost priority of the present government. It was committed to provide all the resources achieving the objective, he maintained.

\932\867

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Budget CPEC Progress All Government Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi invoked Nuremberg-like laws to keep Kashmir u ..

1 hour ago

MBRF supports People of Determination with dedicat ..

1 hour ago

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi grants academic exce ..

1 hour ago

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and ..

2 hours ago

Austria Will Not Open Borders for Countries With C ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.