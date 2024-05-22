PM For Steps To Grant Industrial Status To Gems, Precious Stones Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 06:42 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to take the required steps for granting the industrial status to the gems and precious stones sector of the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to take the required steps for granting the industrial status to the gems and precious stones sector of the country.
The prime minister, chairing a meeting on the gems and precious stones sector, called for necessary legislation and consultation with the provinces and the private sector to uplift the sector besides immediately activating the Gems and Jewelry Development Company.
He said that most of the country's areas particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were rich with immense natural resources which needed to be fully exploited.
Prime Minister Shehbaz also called for ensuring the international certification of stone products and their display at international exhibitions.
He also instructed for launching training programs to promote value addition of the stone products, and carry out the geological mapping of KP, GB and AJK on the availability of precious stones.
The participants of the meeting were told that a strategy was being formulated to promote investment in the fields of gems and rare stone.
Federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan and Dr Musaddik Malik, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,000
Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover
CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas
Karmod launches container home project for homeless in Germany
PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’
EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling h ..
Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report
Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
PUC lauds int’l recognition of Palestine, calls for global support
Jordan says Palestine recognition 'important step towards two-state solution'
Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs
Climate Change ministry initiates GLOF-III project glacial water resources : Rom ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover3 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas3 minutes ago
-
PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’3 minutes ago
-
EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling heat8 minutes ago
-
Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report8 minutes ago
-
Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee8 minutes ago
-
PUC lauds int’l recognition of Palestine, calls for global support8 minutes ago
-
Three drug-peddlers, 2 bike-lifters held35 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas launches polio vaccination campaign35 minutes ago
-
Farmers exploitation: Six godowns of sugar mill sealed45 minutes ago
-
Police apprehended thief, recovered gold worth lakh of rupees45 minutes ago
-
Two people die after falling into sugarcane tank45 minutes ago