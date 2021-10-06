PM for strengthening regional linkages to promote trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to strengthen regional linkages for the promotion of bilateral trade and commercial relations with Kyrgyzstan.

The Prime Minister was talking to Pakistan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sardar Azhar Tariq Khanm, who called on him here.

Ambassador Azhar Tariq apprised the Prime Minister of the prospects of economic diplomacy with the whole Central Asian region especially Kyrgyzstan.