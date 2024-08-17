PM for strict vigilance in wake of global mpox outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed for keeping strict vigilance on the ad of Monkeypox (mpox) after the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared its outbreak in different parts of the world as a public health emergency of international concern.

Chairing an important meeting on the measures being taken against the spread of mpox virus, the prime minister directed for ensuring effective screening measures at all airports, seaports and borders of the country, besides asking the border health services to keep complete surveillance of the situation.

He also directed the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to keep alert and hold daily evaluations of the situation and asked for the provision of all required gadgets and kits for the evaluation of mpox virus.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Coordinator on National Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Federal Secretary National Health Nadeem Mehboob, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, chief secretaries, chief commissioner ICT and other relevant senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister further directed for strengthening of coordination among the provincial governments, governments of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad and Jammu Kashmir.

He asked for the launch of an effective and complete awareness campaign, besides hinting at getting weekly briefings over the mpox situation.

The meeting was apprised of the situation about the spread of the monkeypox virus. A person in District Mardan was diagnosed as a carrier of the virus. The resident had just returned to Pakistan from abroad where he was employed. He was quarantined and his condition was out of danger, the meeting was further apprised.

It was told that no local transmission of mpox was detected in Pakistan. The WHO, on August 14, declared the spread of mpox virus a public health emergency after which the NCOC issued a national advisory. The required instructions in this regard had been issued, the meeting was briefed.

The federal and provincial governments were launching awareness drives in this regard, whereas the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) would supervise the flights arriving from abroad.

The provincial governments, governments of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory administration had allocated isolation wards and beds in the largest hospitals for the possible mpox virus cases.

All the precautionary measures were in place, it was further added.