PM For Strong Pak-Egypt Ties In Trade, Energy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 03:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday underscored his government's resolve to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in trade, investment, energy, education, and climate change.

In a meeting with the ambassador of Egypt Tarek Dahroug, the prime minister highlighted the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters of bilateral interest.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of Ambassador Dahroug to promote cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt in diverse fields.

He felicitated Egypt on the assumption of the Presidency of COP-27.

PM Sharif drew attention to the continued egregious violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He underlined the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The Egyptian ambassador conveyed cordial greetings from the leadership and people of Egypt, and said the Egyptian leadership was looking forward to the prime minister's participation in the CoP-27 later this year.

While conveying warm wishes to President Fattah El-Sisi, the Prime Minister renewed the invitation for the Egyptian President to undertake a visit to Pakistan at an early date.

