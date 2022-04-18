UrduPoint.com

PM For Strong Pak-Saudi Strategic, Trade Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2022 | 01:49 PM

PM for strong Pak-Saudi strategic, trade ties

Shehbaz Sharif says the government looks forward to benefitting from Saudi Arabia in its expertise in various sectors including education, health, information technology, and alternative clean energy resources.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed the desire to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia in diverse fields including strategic ties, trade and investment.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki, who called on him to felicitate on assuming the office.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the government looked forward to benefitting from Saudi Arabia in its expertise in various sectors including education, health, information technology, and alternative clean energy resources.

The Saudi envoy congratulated Shehbaz Sharif and expressed confidence that under his leadership, the friendly relations between the two countries would further grow.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Education Saudi Saudi Arabia From Government

Recent Stories

Boy killed in faisalabad

Boy killed in faisalabad

15 minutes ago
 PM directs Planning Commission for early completio ..

PM directs Planning Commission for early completion of public welfare projects

15 minutes ago
 Estate Office plans to vacate illegally occupied g ..

Estate Office plans to vacate illegally occupied govt's quarters

16 minutes ago
 Railways upgrades over 643 coaches to facilitate p ..

Railways upgrades over 643 coaches to facilitate passengers

17 minutes ago
 DC inspects wheat purchase centers, expresses sati ..

DC inspects wheat purchase centers, expresses satisfaction over arrangements

17 minutes ago
 Dehli Capitals squad reports two more cases of COV ..

Dehli Capitals squad reports two more cases of COVID-19

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.