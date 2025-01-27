PM for stronger legal framework to curb human smuggling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to further strengthen the legal framework to curb human smuggling.

The prime minister, chairing the maiden meeting of the task force formed to curb human smuggling asked the interior ministry to extend cooperation to the law ministry for the purpose.

Calling for a swift enforcement of the Federal Prosecution Act 2023, he asked the Federal Investigation Agency to submit the data on human smugglers collected during the investigation to the Foreign Office to ensure their early extradition.

The prime minister ordered the issuance of red warrants of proclaimed offenders in human smuggling cases, emphasising collective effort to do away with the menace.

He also instructed for an accelerated induction of the required workforce for the arrest and prosecution of human smugglers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz told the meeting that 27 human smugglers involved in the Morocco boat capsizing incident had been identified and five of them had already been arrested.

Federal Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.