PM For Stronger Legal Framework To Curb Human Smuggling
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the relevant authorities to further strengthen the legal framework to curb human smuggling.
The prime minister, chairing the maiden meeting of the task force formed to curb human smuggling asked the interior ministry to extend cooperation to the law ministry for the purpose.
Calling for a swift enforcement of the Federal Prosecution Act 2023, he asked the Federal Investigation Agency to submit the data on human smugglers collected during the investigation to the Foreign Office to ensure their early extradition.
The prime minister ordered the issuance of red warrants of proclaimed offenders in human smuggling cases, emphasising collective effort to do away with the menace.
He also instructed for an accelerated induction of the required workforce for the arrest and prosecution of human smugglers.
Prime Minister Shehbaz told the meeting that 27 human smugglers involved in the Morocco boat capsizing incident had been identified and five of them had already been arrested.
Federal Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
UOS hosts academic delegation from Monash University
Sharjah Ruler decrees creation of Sharjah Creative Quarter
PIA flights likely to start for UK soon
Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members
Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Rizwan Ahmed assumes charges as DPO2 minutes ago
-
SC withdraw notice against Registrar, sends matter to CJP for full court2 minutes ago
-
PM for stronger legal framework to curb human smuggling2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive conducted in Tank2 minutes ago
-
CDA to transform Islamabad with major infrastructure, tourism projects: Chairman2 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, four injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Buner3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to provide electric wheelchairs to persons with impairment12 minutes ago
-
SOS Children’s Village to host Jashan-e-Baharan on Feb 912 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested, 15 cases registered against profiteers12 minutes ago
-
CTP launch campaign for use of safety helmets12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Rania Ali wins best delegate title at Harvard MUN Dubai22 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Belarusian President on electoral victory22 minutes ago