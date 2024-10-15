- Home
PM For Sustained Pak-Belarus Exchanges To Enhance Cooperation In Investment, Joint Tractors Production
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for sustained exchanges between Pakistan and Belarus to realise the potential of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, agricultural machinery and joint production of tractors and connectivity.
The prime minister, who held a bilateral meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, on the sidelines of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting here, recalled his "warm and productive" meeting with President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Astana in July earlier this year and stressed sustaining regular high-level exchanges considering their positive momentum on bilateral ties, according to a PM Office press release.
Welcoming Belarus’ participation in the SCO CHG meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz felicitated Belarus on becoming SCO's full member and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Belarus in fostering the “Shanghai Spirit”.
Golovchenko warmly congratulated Pakistan on successful conduct of the SCO CHG meeting and its positive outcomes.
He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.
Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko assured that Belarus would closely collaborate with Pakistan, in its capacity as SCO CHG Chair, to promote the organization’s purposes, principles and priorities.
He expressed satisfaction over the positive direction of bilateral relationship between the two countries and reciprocated Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation across all spheres of shared interest through joint efforts.
