PM For Taking Special Care Of Environmental Protection In Housing, Construction Projects

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

PM for taking special care of environmental protection in housing, construction projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed for taking special care of environmental protection in the construction process of various housing, development and construction projects.

As according to the law the environmental analysis of every project was essential, the government would take all possible steps in that respect, he added.

The prime minister was talking to Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider and Pakistan Islands Development Authority Chairman Imran Ameen, who called on him here, who briefed him about the measures being taken for environmental protection in the projects.

Imran Khan said the construction sector, besides creating employment opportunities, would also help stabilize the country's economy.

