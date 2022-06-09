UrduPoint.com

PM For Tapping Vast Potential Of Pak-Iran Trade, Economic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PM for tapping vast potential of Pak-Iran trade, economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called for tapping the vast potential existing in the areas of trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran by overcoming barriers and exploring new avenues of collaboration.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Ambassador of Iran Seyed Ali Mohammad Hossenei, who called on him here, emphasized the early finalization of Polan-Gwadar project that would provide additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran to Pakistan.

He thanked Iran for its timely assistance in controlling forest fire in Balochistan, highlighting that it was a testament to the strong fraternal bond that exists between our two countries and peoples.

The prime minister conveyed his warm greetings to the Iranian leadership and highlighted the importance of close fraternal ties between the two countries, based on shared geography, common heritage and people-to-people linkages.

He also emphasized that in view of the historic relations, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, should be celebrated by both countries in a most befitting manner.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed gratitude for Iran's consistent support on the issue of Kashmir, especially by the Iran's Supreme Leader.

He expressed the hope that with the continued support of the international community, the people of Kashmir would achieve their right to self-determination, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and their own wishes.

Highlighting the precarious humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister underlined that the people of Afghanistan should be provided access to the frozen assets.

He appreciated the close coordination between the two countries on the situation in Afghanistan.

Ambassador of Iran, Seyed Ali Mohammad Hossenei reiterated felicitations from the Iranian leadership to the prime minister on assumption of office and reaffirmed commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He also highlighted close consultations between the two countries on important regional and international issues, including Afghanistan.

While emphasizing the importance of high-level exchanges, the prime minister renewed his invitation to the Iranian leadership to visit Pakistan, at an early date.

