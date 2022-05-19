UrduPoint.com

PM For Ten Days Celebrations Of Yaum-e-Takbeer: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 12:43 PM

PM for ten days celebrations of Yaum-e-Takbeer: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday thatPrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed for 10 days celebrations on completion of 24 years of historic nuclear tests by Pakistan on May 28, 1998

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday thatPrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed for 10 days celebrations on completion of 24 years of historic nuclear tests by Pakistan on May 28, 1998.

In a tweet, she said that the PM has directed that on the pattern of diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan, Yaum-e-Takbeer should be celebrated in a befitting manner.

