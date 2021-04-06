UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM For Timeline-based Execution Of Gujranwala Uplift Plan, Leh Expressway Projects

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

PM for timeline-based execution of Gujranwala uplift plan, Leh Expressway projects

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to set the timeline-based targets and their constant monitoring for effective execution of Gujranwala Development Plan.

He was chairing a meeting on Gujranwala Development Plan, Rawalpindi's Urban Regeneration and Nullah Leh Expressway projects under Punjab government's Regional Development Strategy, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister said the Federal government was resolved to extend all out support for implementation of the Strategy.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab CM's Advisor Salman Shah, Punjab chief secretary and senior officers attended the meeting via video link. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed attended the meeting on Leh Expressway Project.

The prime minister appreciated the Strategy and said there was immense potential in Gujranwala. He said the government was fully focusing the promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises to make them contribute to the national development.

Advisor to CM Salman Shah briefed the prime minister on development initiatives in various divisions under the said Strategy aimed at exploiting the potential of the respective areas.

The meeting was told that Gujranwala Division was contributing up to 13 percent in GDP, 20% in exports and around 40% in remittances.

Under the Strategy, special focus would be made on uplifting the agriculture, manufacturing and services sector.

The prime minister was also apprised of the Strategy adopted for uplifting all the respective sectors.

It was told that under the Strategy, 10 sectors would be targeted including knowledge and economy transfer, specialized value chain infrastructure, manpower development, cluster support scheme, low-cost energy, communications, urban management, rural-urban market connectivity, rural development and management, and environment.

Later, during the briefing on Leh Expressway Project, the prime minister was briefed on the effective utility of land on both sides of the Nullah Leh and economic benefits of the project.

The prime minister was updated about the progress on zoning and regulations, planned interchanges and specialized zones on ramp intersection. He was told that the first phase of zoning would start by mid June this year.

Imran Khan said Rawalpindi Urban Regeneration and Leh Expressway projects would not only lead to transformation of the city but also beget economic opportunities besides resolving the issues faced by the residents.

He directed the authorities concerned to follow the project's timeline to ensure its timely execution.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Exports Government Of Punjab Punjab Interior Minister Agriculture Rashid Rawalpindi Gujranwala Progress Lead June Market All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

22 minutes ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

22 minutes ago

Major street in Grozny named after Mohamed bin Zay ..

37 minutes ago

SEC approves establishing &#039;Training Centre fo ..

37 minutes ago

Journalists discuss role of media in protection,pr ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.