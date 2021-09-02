UrduPoint.com

PM For Timely Launch Of One-window Portal To Facilitate Investors

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, reiterating his government's commitment to facilitate the investors, on Thursday directed the authorities concerned for launch of one-window portal for local and foreign investors.

Chairing a meeting to discuss enhancement of investment in Special Economic Zones, the prime minister also called for consultation and coordination among all stakeholders regarding the portal.

He said the government was actively working to remove all impediments, faced by the local and foreign investors in order to achieve industrial growth.

The meeting was informed that a one-window portal was being developed by the board of Investment to address the difficulties faced by the investors.

The portal would not only assist in obtaining the administrative and legal approvals but also help in provision of facilities to the industrial sector.

It was informed that the relevant departments would be added in the portal in two phases. Not only the Federal but also the provincial departments would also be included in the portal.

It was also told that a comprehensive strategy had also been formulated for establishment of one-window services. The portal would also introduce paper work as well as digital approvals.

