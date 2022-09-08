UrduPoint.com

PM For United Efforts To Help Flood-hit Masses, Leaving Politics Aside

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 11:15 PM

PM for united efforts to help flood-hit masses, leaving politics aside

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said with the country facing severe challenges, including the worst flooding in history, there was a need for all to join hands to pay heed to the miseries of flood-hit masses by leaving the politicking and political differences aside

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said with the country facing severe challenges, including the worst flooding in history, there was a need for all to join hands to pay heed to the miseries of flood-hit masses by leaving the politicking and political differences aside.

"Millions of people are sitting under the open sky and waiting for some Masiha (saviour) to come to their help. If we have to save the people of Pakistan and its future, we have to work together with courage, brotherhood and harmony. Let's resolve to be together in this hour of need," the prime minister told media-persons from the print and electronic mediums.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who informed the newsmen about the huge human and material losses caused by the floods, observed that at a time when the nation was facing the severe floods' situation, those who talked about Riasat-e-Madina, were busy in the activities, contrary to their claims.

"Is it the politics?" he questioned without naming any party.

The prime minister also urged the media-persons to play their role in uniting the nation to face the challenges.

