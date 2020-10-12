UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM For Unity Against Anti-state Elements Striving To Spread Disarray In Society In Guise Of Religion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

PM for unity against anti-state elements striving to spread disarray in society in guise of religion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said as the religious tolerance and inter-faith harmony was the need of hour, there was a need for all to get united to defeat the anti-state elements, who were striving to spread disarray in the society in the guise of religion.

He hoped that the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) would play its effective role in that respect.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the NCM which led by its Chairman Chela Ram Kewlani called on him here.

The delegation comprised Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Mufti Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi, Jiapal Chhabria, Vishnu Raja Qawi, Dr Sarah Safdar, Archbishop Sebastian Frances Shaw, Albert David, Dr Mampal Singh, Sarup Singh, Roshan Khurshid Bharucha, Dawood Shah, Islamic Ideology Council Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Parliamentary Secretary Shanila Rath and others.

During the meeting matters relating to further strengthening the role of the NCM were discussed.

The prime minister said the government was committed to protect the constitutional and legal rights of citizens belonging to minority community and would take all measures in that respect.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Minority David Mufti All Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif tweets about Oct 12, 1999’s coup

3 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves new Board of Directors of UAE ..

8 minutes ago

PTI govt mulling over reforms in LG deptts: Minist ..

2 minutes ago

Heat wave to continue for next one week in Karachi ..

3 minutes ago

Prime accused in Zainab murder case presented befo ..

3 minutes ago

Promotion of social, cultural, religious values es ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.