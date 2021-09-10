UrduPoint.com

PM For Urgent Steps To Check Existing Gap Between Imports, Exports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

PM for urgent steps to check existing gap between imports, exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said with all economic indicators moving towards positive trajectory, there was a need to take immediate measures to check the existing gap between imports and exports.

He directed the Commerce Division to present within the next two weeks Strategic Exports Framework for approval and set targets for the trade and investment officers posted abroad.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review the various measures taken by the government for enhancing the volume of country's exports.

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, Secretaries of the Commerce and Energy Divisions and senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting was told that with focus on 19 products including in the areas of information technology, textile, medicines, poultry, rice, vegetables, dry fruit, leather, salt, marble, ceramics and surgical instruments, the country's current volume of exports could be increased by US$ 30 billion.

The Commerce Division told the meeting that consultation with all the stakeholders including industrialists, exporters and relevant government institutions was in progress.

The prime minister said with facilitation and ease of doing business for exporters, the government's priority in terms of enhancing exports was diversification of products and markets.

He further said as Pakistani business community had a lot of potential, the provision of business-friendly environment and policies was the government's foremost priority.

The prime minister was following the philosophy of formulating policies in consultation with the business community and this system of strong public-private partnership would continue.

He said since the government was committed to provide all possible facilitation to the business community, it also expected them to benefit from this opportunity and fully support the government in its efforts to strengthen economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Exports Business Progress Market Commerce Textile All From Government Salfi Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, region ..

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security envir ..

12 minutes ago
 College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

16 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

32 minutes ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

32 minutes ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.