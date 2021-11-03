PM for urgent steps to guard youth against onslaught of immoral alien culture through social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the need for taking urgent steps to guard the country's youth against the onslaught of immoral alien culture through modern means of communication, especially the social media.

"We have to follow the glorious traditions set by our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) 1400 years ago to bring positive changes in our society", he said while chairing a meeting of Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority.

The Prime Minister said that the purpose of establishing Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority was to inculcate moral and ethical values in the country's young generation, which was being exposed to all sorts of unethical content online in this age of internet penetration.

He directed the authorities concerned to conduct credible research on how to effectively ensure character building of "our tech-savvy" youth.

The Prime Minister emphasized on introducing changes in the curriculum for educating students at school, college and university levels in the light of glorious teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

The meeting was attended by education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and renowned national scholars.

Prominent international religious scholars also joined the meeting via video link.