PM For Use Of Modern Technology In Mining Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed the use of modern technology for the exploration of minerals and also for effective utilization of raw materials for power generation.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association led by Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay.

The meeting discussed various sessions carried out to harmonize the exploration and drainage system of high quality coal, iron ore and other precious minerals keeping in view international standards.

The prime minister directed to take benefit from the reserves of coal in Thar and Lakhra, and also the iron cores in Mianwali and Chiniot.

He also directed to present a report on the development of the mining sector in the country, and set up a committee comprising representatives of the ministries of Energy and Industry & Production, Federal board of Revenue and other relevant provincial commissions.

In addition, the prime minister directed to form a sub-committee headed by Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddiq Malik, to oversee the development in mining sector.

