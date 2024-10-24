Open Menu

PM For Using Technology To Improve Tax, Revenue Collection

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PM for using technology to improve tax, revenue collection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to utilise modern technology to improve the collection mechanism of taxes and revenues.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on the FBR reforms, instructed the measures for capacity building of the FBR officers and its effective use, according to a PM Office press release.

He directed the formulation of a strategy for restructuring Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and called for enhancing the effectiveness of the systems to curb smuggling.

The prime minister directed the FBR to provide a friendly atmosphere to the taxpayers and asked the officers to accomplish the reform process.

