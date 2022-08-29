UrduPoint.com

PM For Utilizing All-out Resources For Immediate Rescue, Relocation Of Flood-hit People

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PM for utilizing all-out resources for immediate rescue, relocation of flood-hit people

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all-out resources for immediate rescue and relocation of the flood-hit population.

The prime minister, who arrived here to review the rescue and relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was briefed about the flood situation in Kabul River.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Dr Shehzad Bangash, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, NDMA and PDMA's authorities briefed the prime minister about the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in Nowshera district following the devastated floods of the August 27 that wreaked havoc to people's lives and properties besides infrastructure, standing crops, gardens and livestock.

During the briefing at Mardan Bridge, the authorities concerned apprised him of the ongoing rescue and relief operation as well as other facilities being provided to the displaced people at the relief camps.

It was told that medical camps had also been established to provide required medical support to the flood victims staying at camps as well as at their own houses.

He was informed that 70 relief and 11 medical camps were established for flood victims at Jhangira tehsils, Pabbi and Nowshera and assistance was being provided to the affectees. The prime minister was informed that the stoppage of Tarbela Dam's water had helped passing of the flow of floods in River Kabul without causing further losses.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Adviser to PM for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP Spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan and other party leaders.

Later, the prime minister left for Charsadda where he would interact with the flood victims and distribute cheques of assistance among the flood victims.

Later, he is also scheduled to visit the site of Mohmand Dam where he would be briefed about the progress on project's execution.

