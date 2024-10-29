PM For Utilizing Huge Potential For Pakistan-Russia Multiple Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that there existed a huge potential for cooperation between Pakistan and Russia in multiple fields, which could be utilized to achieve the development goals of the people of both countries.
The prime minister, in a meeting with a parliamentary delegation, led by the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, said that the strength and sustainability of the bilateral relations following the recent visits of Pakistan by the Russian senior leadership was welcoming, according to a PM Office press release.
The prime minister welcomed the Russian delegation to Pakistan and called their visit an important step towards strengthening the parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Russia.
He said that the upcoming meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Joint Commission in December this year would provide an important opportunity to expand bilateral cooperation.
In the meeting, the two sides discussed the strengthening of banking channels, and the formation of a comprehensive roadmap to promote economic, trade, and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.
Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the recent visit of a 70-member Pakistani business delegation to Russia led by the Communications Minister and participation in the Pakistan-Russia Trade and Investment Forum was a welcoming step for the promotion of bilateral trade and investment.
The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin and invited him to visit Pakistan.
