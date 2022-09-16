PM for vital role of social media users to highlight Kashmir cause

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that besides highlighting the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle, social media users could also play a significant role for promoting tourism and soft image of the AJK government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that besides highlighting the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle, social media users could also play a significant role for promoting tourism and soft image of the AJK government.

He expressed these views in a message issued on Friday with reference to the social media policy of the AJK government. Underlining the growing importance of digital media, he said that it was imperative to pay attention to social media to fight the fifth-generation war.

He said that social media users within the state should play a positive role to highlight the Kashmiris' freedom movement, development of the state, promotion of tourism and soft image of the government.

He said that as per the policy, strict action was being taken against those who spread disinformation and blasphemous content on the social media.

Social media operators, he said, should act responsibly and become the voice of the voiceless people.

"People working on social media should become an arm of the government and ensure that those who spread rumors on social media are held accountable", he said.

Regarding the regulation of social/digital media in Azad Kashmir, the PM said that a committee had been established under the chairmanship of the director general information and the government had also provided funds of Rs 30 million initially.

"All the social media accounts with a handsome number of subscribers and followers will be registered and funds will be provided to them in the form of advertisements", he added.