PM Forms Committee For Early Realisation Of Accords With Azerbaijan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 08:31 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formed a committee to ensure the early realisation of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements signed with Azerbaijan during his recent visit to the country
The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the implementation of accords, directed the authorities concerned to present an action plan to take the Pakistan-Azerbaijan current trade volume to $2 billion.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will head the newly-formed committee that will prepare agreements in the energy and infrastructure sectors, according to a PM Office press release.
The prime minister also directed to complete all preparations on a priority basis ahead of the expected visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan next month.
He also instructed the appointment of trade officers in Azerbaijan and other countries with a significant potential for trade with Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighting the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, said that the government was taking priority measures to fully capitalize on the vast trade and investment potential between Pakistan and Central Asian states.
The participants of the meeting were told that during the joint business forum held in Baku during the prime minister's visit was participated by 83 Pakistani and 101 Azerbaijani companies. During the visit, 13 MoUs and agreements were signed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to promote bilateral cooperation.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Jam Kamal Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr. Musadik Malik, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and relevant senior officials.
