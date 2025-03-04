Open Menu

PM Forms Committee For Early Realisation Of Accords With Azerbaijan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 08:31 PM

PM forms committee for early realisation of accords with Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formed a committee to ensure the early realisation of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements signed with Azerbaijan during his recent visit to the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday formed a committee to ensure the early realisation of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements signed with Azerbaijan during his recent visit to the country.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the implementation of accords, directed the authorities concerned to present an action plan to take the Pakistan-Azerbaijan current trade volume to $2 billion.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will head the newly-formed committee that will prepare agreements in the energy and infrastructure sectors, according to a PM Office press release.

The prime minister also directed to complete all preparations on a priority basis ahead of the expected visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan next month.

He also instructed the appointment of trade officers in Azerbaijan and other countries with a significant potential for trade with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighting the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, said that the government was taking priority measures to fully capitalize on the vast trade and investment potential between Pakistan and Central Asian states.

The participants of the meeting were told that during the joint business forum held in Baku during the prime minister's visit was participated by 83 Pakistani and 101 Azerbaijani companies. During the visit, 13 MoUs and agreements were signed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to promote bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Jam Kamal Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr. Musadik Malik, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and relevant senior officials.

Recent Stories

Court sends PTI MPA jail on judicial remand

Court sends PTI MPA jail on judicial remand

3 minutes ago
 PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC

PTI leader gets interim bail from ATC

3 minutes ago
 Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed VC UAF

8 minutes ago
 Police committed to public safety: CPO

Police committed to public safety: CPO

12 minutes ago
 WASA launches awareness campaign on water conserva ..

WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Servi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..

21 minutes ago
Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during car ..

Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival

12 minutes ago
 DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of ..

DPM/FM to participate in Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministe ..

8 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in ..

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

51 minutes ago
 Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan drop ..

Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped

30 minutes ago
 Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan