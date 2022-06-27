UrduPoint.com

PM Forms Committee For Fast Completion Of Model Jail Project Pending For 10 Years

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PM forms committee for fast completion of model jail project pending for 10 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete the under-construction model prison in the capital, which has been facing delay for the last 10 years.

Taking notice of the delay, the prime minister formed a six-member committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to review the prison project. Other members include secretaries of the Ministries of Interior, Housing and Planning, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The prime minister sought the report from the committee within a week.

The notification of the directive was issued as signed by Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr Tauqeer Shah, the PM Office said.

The construction of Islamabad jail as per international standards and facilities could not be completed due to unavailability of funds.

Due to non-construction of the building, the Islamabad prisoners have been accommodated in Adiala Jail for the last six decades.

The modern 90-acre jail being built in Sector H-16 adjacent to the motorway will house around 2,000 inmates. Schools, mosques, training centers, playgrounds, and Islamabad Capital Territory courts will also be built in the premises.

A training center for prison officials will also be built in the complex.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Motorway Interior Minister Jail Rana SanaUllah Capital Development Authority From Housing

Recent Stories

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

26 minutes ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

1 hour ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 ser ..

Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..

2 hours ago
 The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Paki ..

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs ..

Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 20 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.