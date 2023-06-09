ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a committee to address the reservations of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) regarding the development projects and issues faced by the Balochistan province.

The prime minister constituted the body as a BAP delegation called on him headed by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The committee would comprise Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Agha Hassan Baloch, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Dr Musaddiq Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Manzoor Kakar.

The prime minister tasked the committee to hold a detailed consultation and present him with a report within a week.

In the meeting, the BAP decided to take part in the budget session and extend its full support to the government.

The prime minister said that being an important coalition partner, the BAP played a key role in every decision-making of the government.

He said that Balochistan's development could not be carried out without BAP's input and that the country's progress was linked with that of Balochistan province.

The Senate chairman appreciated the prime minister for his keen interest and special measures for the uplift of Balochistan.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, BAP Parliamentary Leader Khalid Hussain Magsi and Senator Naseebullah Bazai also attended the meeting.