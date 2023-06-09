UrduPoint.com

PM Forms Committee To Address BAP's Reservations On Balochistan Projects

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PM forms committee to address BAP's reservations on Balochistan projects

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a committee to address the reservations of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) regarding the development projects and issues faced by the Balochistan province.

The prime minister constituted the body as a BAP delegation called on him headed by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The committee would comprise Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Agha Hassan Baloch, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Dr Musaddiq Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Manzoor Kakar.

The prime minister tasked the committee to hold a detailed consultation and present him with a report within a week.

In the meeting, the BAP decided to take part in the budget session and extend its full support to the government.

The prime minister said that being an important coalition partner, the BAP played a key role in every decision-making of the government.

He said that Balochistan's development could not be carried out without BAP's input and that the country's progress was linked with that of Balochistan province.

The Senate chairman appreciated the prime minister for his keen interest and special measures for the uplift of Balochistan.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, BAP Parliamentary Leader Khalid Hussain Magsi and Senator Naseebullah Bazai also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Budget Ishaq Dar Progress Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

2 minutes ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

25 minutes ago
 Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launch ..

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launches 4 new humanitarian initiati ..

40 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

2 hours ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.