PM Forms Committee To Make Special Technology Zones Authority Functional

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2023 | 03:03 PM

The Ministers for Information Technology, Law and Investment, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Senator Afnanullah and the Chairman CDA will be members of the committee.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, while expressing displeasure over the performance of Special Technology Zones Authority, has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to make the Authority functional.

Presiding over a high-level meeting regarding Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad today, he said wastage of existing resources in the country is not acceptable at all.

The Prime Minister directed that the committee would submit its recommendations for activating the Special Technology Zones Authority within a week.

He further issued directives to activate the board of Governors of the Authority as well ensuring the presence of experts in it.

The Prime Minister was briefed that 400 companies are currently registered in Special Technology Zones, out of which 63 percent are Pakistani, while the rest belong to China, United States, Turkiye and other countries.

The meeting was also briefed about the Board of Governors of the Authority and other issues.

The Prime Minister said the talented youth of the country are earning livelihood in the IT sector at their own.

He directed to focus on the development of technology, which is the main objective of the authority, instead of making investment in the plots.

The Prime Minister said he will not accept any further delay in the reforms of the Special Technology Zones Authority and taking measures to make it functional.

He said PML-N, during its tenure, laid the foundation of imparting skills to the youth to increase IT exports and millions of people earned livelihood from the laptops given to the youth during the global Coronavirus pandemic.

