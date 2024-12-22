Open Menu

PM Forms Committee To Negotiate With PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PM forms committee to negotiate with PTI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday constituted an eight-member

negotiations committee to hold parleys with the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI).

The committee has been constituted on the advice of Speaker National Assembly (NA)

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who had been approached by the Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar

for negotiations among the ruling coalition and the opposition party PTI.

The negotiation committee comprises parliamentarians from the ruling alliance

including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, SAPM on political affairs Rana Sanaullah,

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP MNAs Raja Pervez Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, Minister

for federal education and professional training Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal

Minister for Privatization Aleem Khan, and federal minister for Overseas Pakistanis

and human resource Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that national solidarity and national

interests would be held supreme during the talks with PTI, adding that a strong Pakistan

was the reason of our existence.

The premier hailed the efforts of Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for national cohesion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Ishaq Dar Rana SanaUllah Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Irfan Siddiqui Khalid Maqbool Alliance Sunday From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

4 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

4 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

4 hours ago
 S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite i ..

S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

12 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..

13 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..

13 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football C ..

Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup

14 hours ago
 Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on ..

Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan