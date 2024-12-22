PM forms committee to negotiate with PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday constituted an eight-member

negotiations committee to hold parleys with the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI).

The committee has been constituted on the advice of Speaker National Assembly (NA)

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who had been approached by the Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar

for negotiations among the ruling coalition and the opposition party PTI.

The negotiation committee comprises parliamentarians from the ruling alliance

including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, SAPM on political affairs Rana Sanaullah,

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP MNAs Raja Pervez Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, Minister

for federal education and professional training Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal

Minister for Privatization Aleem Khan, and federal minister for Overseas Pakistanis

and human resource Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that national solidarity and national

interests would be held supreme during the talks with PTI, adding that a strong Pakistan

was the reason of our existence.

The premier hailed the efforts of Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for national cohesion.