UrduPoint.com

PM Forms Committee To Resolve Problems Of Foreign Investment Companies

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PM forms committee to resolve problems of foreign investment companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday constituted a committee to resolve the problems faced by the foreign investment companies, particularly related to Gwadar Free Zone.

The committee will submit a comprehensive report along with recommendations to the prime minister within 10 days.

Chairing a high-level meeting on investment, Prime Minister Sharif said the Chinese investment companies would be provided facilities on a priority basis.

He directed to remove hurdles in the issuance of visas to Chinese personnel without any discrimination against the project workers related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor with other countries.

The prime minister directed the Investment board, Planning Ministry and Finance Ministry to jointly devise a comprehensive plan to promote investment.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers including Miftah Ismael, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, and Advisers Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddine Mehmood, and senior officials.

The prime minister was apprised about the investment of $10 billion by companies in areas of energy, infrastructure, railways and other projects.

It was told that in the first phase, an investment of one to two billion Dollars was expected in the projects, which would lead to the creation of 45,000 employment opportunities besides improving the 'Ease of Doing business Index' of the country.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Ahsan Iqbal China CPEC Gwadar Lead Billion Employment

Recent Stories

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialog ..

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialogue for political stability

9 minutes ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

50 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperation in different fields

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th August 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.