PM forms committee to resolve problems of foreign investment companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday constituted a committee to resolve the problems faced by the foreign investment companies, particularly related to Gwadar Free Zone.

The committee will submit a comprehensive report along with recommendations to the prime minister within 10 days.

Chairing a high-level meeting on investment, Prime Minister Sharif said the Chinese investment companies would be provided facilities on a priority basis.

He directed to remove hurdles in the issuance of visas to Chinese personnel without any discrimination against the project workers related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor with other countries.

The prime minister directed the Investment board, Planning Ministry and Finance Ministry to jointly devise a comprehensive plan to promote investment.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers including Miftah Ismael, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, and Advisers Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddine Mehmood, and senior officials.

The prime minister was apprised about the investment of $10 billion by companies in areas of energy, infrastructure, railways and other projects.

It was told that in the first phase, an investment of one to two billion Dollars was expected in the projects, which would lead to the creation of 45,000 employment opportunities besides improving the 'Ease of Doing business Index' of the country.