UrduPoint.com

PM Forms High-level Committee On Major Power Breakdown

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PM forms high-level committee on major power breakdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, taking strong notice of the major breakdown of electricity across the country, set up a high-level committee to find out the cause.

The prime minister also sought urgent report from Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir on the matter.

He emphasized for finding the pitfalls that led to the electricity breakdown and stressed fixing the responsibility.

Shehbaz Sharif ordered swift measures to restore electricity, saying that inconvenience to the general public would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity From

Recent Stories

Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 ..

Monetary Policy: SBP increases interest rate by 17 per cent

16 minutes ago
 UAE students to present pioneering research at Ara ..

UAE students to present pioneering research at Arab Health

46 minutes ago
 Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Cul ..

Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Culture and ALECSO to expand site ..

1 hour ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

2 hours ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

3 hours ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.