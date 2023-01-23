PM forms high-level committee on major power breakdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, taking strong notice of the major breakdown of electricity across the country, set up a high-level committee to find out the cause.

The prime minister also sought urgent report from Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir on the matter.

He emphasized for finding the pitfalls that led to the electricity breakdown and stressed fixing the responsibility.

Shehbaz Sharif ordered swift measures to restore electricity, saying that inconvenience to the general public would not be tolerated.