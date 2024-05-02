PM Forms Inquiry Committee To Probe Matter Of Wheat Import
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 11:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formed an inquiry committee headed by the Secretary Cabinet Division to probe into the matter of wheat import in the country.
Chairing a high-level review meeting regarding the current status of wheat reserves in the country here, the prime minister inquired from the Ministry of National food Security about the import of wheat last year.
The prime minister questioned that for what reason the decision to import wheat was taken despite the good production of the commodity last year.
Expressing satisfaction over bumper crop production of wheat this year, the prime minister stressed to ensure that there was no delay in the purchase of wheat.
All necessary steps should be taken regarding the purchase of wheat, he said adding the farmers should be immediately paid for their hard work.
Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, PM's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzaal and other high officials attended the meeting.
