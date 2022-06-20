UrduPoint.com

PM Forms Task Force To Oversee Measures For Minorities' Rights Protection

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 04:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday approved the establishment of a task force to oversee the implementation of measures for protection of minorities' rights."Our non-Muslim citizens are part and parcel of our national fabric.

I have approved the establishment of a task force on the rights of minorities," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said the said task force, besides overseeing the implementation of measures about the rights of minorities, would also present quarterly report to him.

