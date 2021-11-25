PM fulfilled promise made with overseas Pakistanis: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday said that the PTI-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled its promise for granting the voting right to overseas Pakistanis.

"I would like to congratulate the overseas Pakistanis as they have been given the right to vote by the incumbent government, she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

It was a long-awaited dream of the overseas Pakistanis to have a say in national politics and the present government has made it possible, she added.

Kanwal said the overseas Pakistanis are well aware of the political system of Pakistan and can compare it with the system of the country they are living in and contribute to our politics through suggestions.

She further said over nine million Pakistanis have been living in other countries and contributing to the economy through their remittances.

Over 2.3 million Pakistanis will be eligible to vote in the next elections, she said, adding, it was the principal stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan that there should be a transparent and technology-based electoral system in Pakistan.

Moreover, the concept of EVM is not new, she said, adding, if we go through Election Act 2017 we find that all the opposition parties had agreed to this system. Initially, there were some issues in the operations of EVMs but all the concerns have been resolved.

The beneficiaries of the obsolete system do not want the use of EVMs in the next elections, she said, adding, no vote would be rejected and tampering is not possible with EVMs.