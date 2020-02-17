UrduPoint.com
PM Fulfilled The Promise Of Reforms In Civil Services As Promised In PTI Manifesto: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:17 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled the promise of reforms in civil services as promised in the manifesto of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled the promise of reforms in civil services as promised in the manifesto of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

In a tweet, she said the reforms in Civil Service would prove a milestone in improving its performance as 50 year old system had become obsolete.

Dr Firdous said this change would encourage capable officers and discourage the inefficient.

She said that in future promotion of officers would be done by on merit and not by serving the interests of any political family as was the tradition in the past. She said that in future, criteria for promotion would be hard work, capabilities and resolution of people's problems.

She said that Prime Minister has taken steps to remove all hurdles in providing relief to the masses. She said that now the officers would get promotions on the basis of performance. She said that these changes were brought in Section 13 of Civil Services Act 1973.

