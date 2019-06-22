PM fulfilling agenda of Quid-e-Azam to make Pakistan, true Islamic welfare state: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 04:25 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fulfilling the agenda of Quid-e-Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fulfilling the agenda of Quid-e-Azam Muhamamd Ali Jinnah to make Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state.

Taking part in budget debate in National Assembly, he said Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a true Muslim leader who wanted to run the country on the principles of islam and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He quoted Quaid-e-Azam as saying "I shall work with keenness � in evolving banking practice compatible with Islamic ideas." He said after Quid-e-Azam, none of his successor tried to implement his agenda of true Islamic ideology, but Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his commitment to make Pakistan a model country on the basis of "Riasat e Madinah".

He said the world was moving towards Islamic banking system and Pakistan would also completely adopt the Riba-free system.

The minister pointed out that many Muslim countries including Malaysia, Turkey and Sudan had already switched over to Islamic banking system.

He said the Islamic banking stood at around US$1.88 billion while according to an estimate this system would grow to over $3.2 trillion in 2022.

He said every government claimed of presenting poor-friendly budget; however the incumbent government for the first time in 70 years would fully implement the real poor-friendly budget.

Meanwhile Mir Munawar Ali Talpur thanked the speaker for issuing production order for PPPP president Asif Ali Zardari.

He demanded to expand the scope of commission, constituted to probe loans taken by previous governments, to the time when Pakistan came into being.

He stressed the need to focus on building new water projects as there was acute shortage of water especially in Sindh and Balochsitan.

Sikandar Ali Rahaupoto said the Sehwan Sharif�Jamshoro road was known as a murderer road on which people died everyday in various accidents, therefore, the Federal government should seriously work to complete this road.

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed assured that the federal government would extend all possible support to complete this road.

He said earlier this road project faced delayed due to negligence of previous federal government and now it was Sindh government who was not cooperating with National Highway Authority (NHA) on various issues.

He said if Sindh government provided the NHA Right Of Way for the road, and fully support the NHA police to ensure security of workforce at the project, the project could be completed as early as possible.

Rubina Irfan called upon the government to constitute a committee for assuring the development of Balochistan province.

She said Balochistan had been a neglected area since long, however she said now "we will not let anybody to ignore this province and we will raise voices for the area".

She said in her constituency, there was acute water shortage, and there was no electricity and road infrastructure.

