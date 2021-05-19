UrduPoint.com
PM Fulfilling Common Man's Dream Of Owning Its Own Affordable House; CM Aide Kamran Bangash

Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:12 PM

Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that the government under PM Imran Khan's vision would expand the network of affordable housing schemes to the entire country to provide accommodation to the labors and other deserving population

Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to fulfill deserving people's dream of having a low cost house of their own, he said this while speaking to a private news channel.

PTI-led government as per envisioned by PM Imran Khan, had laid foundation of low cost houses throughout the country and was completing all ongoing housing projects on time, he added.

He mentioned that the government has already inaugurated the mega project in Punjab and Islamabad and now in Khyber Pakhthunkhwa to provide affordable and low cost housing facilities to poor segment of the society.

Kamran Khan Bangash said Imran Khan has been handing over the flats, building under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to the labourers in KPK, adding, the housing project was a major achievement of the government as nobody has thought about the projects for 25 years.

He further maintained that the prime minister has also inaugurating a government school in Regi Lalma area of Peshawar under his 'Taleem dosti vision', he also visited Mohmand Dam where the officials of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) briefed the premier about the project.

He said the prime minister's low-cost housing scheme projects was receiving an overwhelming response from the public not only in KPK but other major cities of the country.

He said government has speed up all construction related development projects to facilitate low income people, adding, all ongoing housing projects would be based on merit and transparent.

He said today, the country has chosen a different approach, adopting a different route and a better technology to complete the projects faster, adding, high rise building construction project would be a next historic step of this government.

Kamran said providing quality cheap housing to the economically weaker and minority sections of society was also a part of good governance and the housing board had a big role to play in this.

Replying to a query, he said government had ordered that agriculture land would not be utilized for housing societies, adding, strict action would be taken against any land mafia.

