PM fulfills promise of bringing reforms in Civil Service as per PTI manifesto: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PM has fulfilled his promise of bringing reforms in the civil services under the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PM has fulfilled his promise of bringing reforms in the civil services under the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf.She said officers will now get promotion upon the basis of their performance.In her message on social networking site twitter, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that reforms in the civil service will prove an important milestone for bright future of Pakistan besides bringing change in the old decadent system since the last half decade.Now the criterion of promotions will be changed and incompetence will be discouraged while competence will be encouraged.Firdous Ashiq Awan further said that now gaining favor of people or service of any political family will not serve as yardstick for promotion of any official but the scale of promotion will be connected with handwork, ability, public service and resolution of the problems of public.

Promotion of officers is now interconnected with their performance and public relief.She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is removing all the barricades from the way of relief of general public.Ashiq Awan said that the one, who performs, will get promotion upon merit.Performance of the official will be overviewed before going to promotion.She said a benchmark has been made of 20 year service after that performance of the official will be overviewed.Diligent civil servants will be promoted, she added.She said these changing have been made under Civil Servants Act 1973, Section 13.