PM fulfills promise of free healthcare facilities for entire Punjab: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that today was a great day for the Punjab province as Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled his promise regarding free healthcare facilities to the entire population.

In a tweet he said, after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Tharparkar, Punjab also got the best healthcare facilities.

Farrukh said Punjab which was the most populated province of the country its every family was now eligible to avail free treatment up to 1 million per annum through health card.