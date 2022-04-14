UrduPoint.com

PM Fully Capable To Steer Country Out Of Challenges: Engineer Amir Muqam

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 10:05 PM

PM fully capable to steer country out of challenges: Engineer Amir Muqam

Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Amir Muqam Khan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully capable to steer the country out of economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Amir Muqam Khan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully capable to steer the country out of economic challenges. Shehbaz Sharif after taking the responsibility of the Government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, is making all out efforts to improve economy and reduce inflation, he said while talking to ptv.

With the support of all political parties, he said the PM would make the country a prosperous state.

Commenting on Imran Khan's policies, he said the last regime working under the leadership of Imran Khan could not resolve the issues of foreign policy and common man in a proper manner.

He said, world leaders had started calling the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif for strengthening working relationship. He said, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders would start realizing soon that we should work together for bright future of Pakistan. He said, it is the responsibility of every politician and the citizen to come forward in support of the PML-N government , for progress and prosperity of this country.

In reply to a question about misconception for ousting PTI leadership, he said, all constitutional ways had been adopted to remove the former leadership of Pakistan. He urged the PTI members to brush aside personal interest and move forward for country's development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World President Of Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Man Progress Muslim All Government PTV

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Parliament Allows Foreigners to Work in ..

Ukrainian Parliament Allows Foreigners to Work in Ukrainian Intelligence - Lawma ..

2 minutes ago
 Kyiv rejects Moscow's claim it struck Russian bord ..

Kyiv rejects Moscow's claim it struck Russian border region

2 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

2 minutes ago
 Almost 80% of German Firms Downgrade Business Expe ..

Almost 80% of German Firms Downgrade Business Expectations Over Ukrainian Confli ..

4 minutes ago
 Lebanon to demolish blast-hit silos despite victim ..

Lebanon to demolish blast-hit silos despite victims' protest

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.