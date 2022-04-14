PM fully capable to steer country out of challenges: Engineer Amir Muqam

Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Amir Muqam Khan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully capable to steer the country out of economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Amir Muqam Khan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully capable to steer the country out of economic challenges. Shehbaz Sharif after taking the responsibility of the Government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, is making all out efforts to improve economy and reduce inflation, he said while talking to ptv.

With the support of all political parties, he said the PM would make the country a prosperous state.

Commenting on Imran Khan's policies, he said the last regime working under the leadership of Imran Khan could not resolve the issues of foreign policy and common man in a proper manner.

He said, world leaders had started calling the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif for strengthening working relationship. He said, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leaders would start realizing soon that we should work together for bright future of Pakistan. He said, it is the responsibility of every politician and the citizen to come forward in support of the PML-N government , for progress and prosperity of this country.

In reply to a question about misconception for ousting PTI leadership, he said, all constitutional ways had been adopted to remove the former leadership of Pakistan. He urged the PTI members to brush aside personal interest and move forward for country's development.