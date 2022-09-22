PM, Gates discuss issues of mutual interest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates here on Thursday.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, they discussed matters of mutual interest.