PM, Gates visits National Emergencies Operations Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates on Monday visited the National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC).

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt General Inam Haider Malik gave a comprehensive briefing about the NDMA and NEOC encompassing the pre and post-disaster mechanisms that are in place to predict and cope any disaster including both natural catastrophes and human-induced incidents.

The prime minister and the Gates Foundation chairman visited different sections of the NEOC whereby experts briefed them about the operations of the organization.

Bill Gates appreciated the state of the art facilities at NEOC and underscored the importance of predictions of disasters to mitigate the losses and to expedite reconstruction and rehabilitation in the aftermath.

He also appreciated the efforts of the current government in prioritizing the important area as climate change was adversely affecting the vulnerable countries as happened in Pakistan during the floods of 2022.

Afterwards, an interactive session including the prime minister, Gates Foundation chairman, Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Cultural Heritage Attaullah Tarar, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khursheed Alam, entrepreneurs, climate change activists and experts was held.

The session discussed innovative steps and tailor made solutions for Pakistan regarding health, nutrition, gender balance, preventive diseases, climate change, disaster management, climate resilient agriculture and other multiple areas.

The meeting concluded with a firm resolve of cooperation between the Gates Foundation and Pakistan to come up with solutions to the issues with mutual cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Bill Gates for his resolve to help Pakistan in multiple areas that would benefit the common man.