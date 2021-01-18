UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM, GB CM Discuss Mega Project To Convert Gligit Baltistan Into Int'l Standard Tourism Place

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

PM, GB CM discuss mega project to convert Gligit Baltistan into int'l standard tourism place

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed in detail the mega project to convert the whole of Gligit Baltistan into a tourist place of international standard.

Under the project all urban and rural areas of Gilgit Baltistan would be reorganized through a master plan.

Besides the introduction of house plans, street system, sewerage and clean drinking water, the project included the provision of basic amenities for the facilitation of tourists at various places.

Under the project, local population would be provided basic facilities, including quality education and healthcare on priority basis.The project, which had the potential of converting Gilgit Baltistan tourism into an industry of billions of Dollars, will also create ample job opportunities for the local people.

The prime minister appreciated the proposed project and directed to present a comprehensive strategy in that respect by February.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Water Job Gilgit Baltistan February All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

39 minutes ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

42 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

43 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

53 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

1 hour ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.